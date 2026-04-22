Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading Down 0.9% - What's Next?

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR - Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 and last traded at GBX 116. 120,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 178,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.

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Springfield Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.09. The firm has a market cap of £138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.61 EPS for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Springfield Properties

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them. With a focus on sustainable and quality homes, the customer is at the heart of what we do.

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