Sprott (NYSE:SII) Shares Down 4.6% - Here's What Happened

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $139.26 and last traded at $138.4270. 108,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 243,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.03.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SII. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprott from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sprott from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprott

Sprott Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26.

Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. Sprott had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Sprott's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,878 shares of the company's stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,917 shares of the company's stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,948,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sprott by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the company's stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott's product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

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