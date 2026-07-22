Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to announce earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $2.3262 billion for the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $167.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $915,577.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,913,202.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% during the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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