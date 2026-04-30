SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.730-4.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $796.0 million-$802.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.8 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.060-1.090 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.91.

View Our Latest Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 708,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,570. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $153.16. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.71 million. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $369,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,532,214.32. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $785,105.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,657.06. This represents a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,328. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,312 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $130,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 792,472 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,610 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 270,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,116 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $52,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,969 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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