SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.71 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%. SPS Commerce updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.060-1.090 EPS.

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SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 708,908 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,570. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $530,248.20. This trade represents a 9.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $785,105.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,657.06. This trade represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,102 shares of company stock worth $1,425,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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