SPS Commerce Q2 EPS Forecast Cut by Northland Securities

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce's current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for SPS Commerce's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SPS Commerce from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.45.

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SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.58.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,878,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,735,000. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 59,244 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 49,831 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,389 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $7,389,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $369,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,532,214.32. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $785,105.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,237,657.06. The trade was a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,102 shares of company stock worth $1,425,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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