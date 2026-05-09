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Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Square Enix logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Square Enix hit a new 52-week low during trading, falling to $14.85 before closing at that level.
  • The stock remains below both its 50-day moving average of $15.95 and 200-day moving average of $17.88, highlighting continued weakness.
  • Despite the stock decline, the company’s latest earnings beat expectations, posting $0.32 EPS versus the $0.19 consensus estimate, though revenue came in slightly below forecasts.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Square Enix Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.21 million.

About Square Enix

(Get Free Report)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as SQNXF, is a Tokyo-based entertainment company widely recognized for its development and publishing of interactive digital entertainment. Formed in 2003 through the merger of Square Co, Ltd. and Enix Corporation, the company has built a reputation for producing narrative-driven role-playing game (RPG) franchises. Its flagship series include Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts, each of which has generated critical acclaim, spin-off media and merchandising opportunities around the world.

The company's core business activities span the creation, marketing and distribution of video game software across console, PC and mobile platforms.

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