SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.640-1.700 EPS.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $70.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,315,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Weiss Ratings cut SS&C Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 503.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,196,866 shares of the technology company's stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 580,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 698.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 471,086 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,182,000 after buying an additional 412,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 372,635 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 293,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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