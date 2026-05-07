SSE (LON:SSE) Insider Martin Pibworth Buys 4 Shares

SSE plc (LON:SSE - Get Free Report) insider Martin Pibworth acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,512 per share, with a total value of £100.48.

Martin Pibworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Martin Pibworth purchased 1 shares of SSE stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,636 per share, with a total value of GBX 2,636.

Get SSE alerts: Sign Up

SSE Stock Down 2.1%

SSE traded down GBX 53 on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,481.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 477,466,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,173,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,638 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,367.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.00. The company has a market capitalization of £29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. SSE plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,597 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,767.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,997 to GBX 2,036 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SSE from GBX 2,510 to GBX 3,060 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SSE from GBX 2,580 to GBX 2,925 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,350 price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,606.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSE

SSE Company Profile

SSE is a leading generator of renewables and flexible energy in the GB and Ireland markets, and one of the world's fastest-growing electricity networks companies. This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro, electricity transmission and distribution networks, power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen, solar and batteries, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers. SSE's more than 14,000 employees are dedicated to delivering cleaner, more secure energy and ensuring a just transition to a net zero future.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SSE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SSE wasn't on the list.

While SSE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here