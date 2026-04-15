SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 435,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session's volume of 255,805 shares.The stock last traded at $36.7250 and had previously closed at $37.1950.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSEZY. Zacks Research lowered SSE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSEZY

SSE Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

About SSE

SSE plc OTCMKTS: SSEZY is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE's portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

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