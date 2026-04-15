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SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • Shares experienced an unusual mid-day volume spike to 435,772 shares (about a 70% increase vs. the prior session) while the stock last traded at $36.725, down from $37.195 and reported as trading down ~1.4%.
  • Analysts are mixed with a consensus rating of "Hold" (three Buys, two Holds, two Sells); recent notable moves include Zacks cutting to "strong sell", Morgan Stanley at "overweight", Goldman Sachs "neutral", and Citigroup reaffirming "sell".
  • Key balance-sheet and technical metrics: debt-to-equity 0.65, current ratio 0.97 and quick ratio 0.89, with the 50-day moving average at $35.71 versus the 200-day at $30.96.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 435,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session's volume of 255,805 shares.The stock last traded at $36.7250 and had previously closed at $37.1950.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSEZY. Zacks Research lowered SSE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSEZY

SSE Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc OTCMKTS: SSEZY is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE's portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While SSE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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