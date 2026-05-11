Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns "House Stock" Rating from Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
SSP Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reaffirmed its “house stock” rating on SSP Group, keeping the company on analysts’ radar.
  • Other brokers remain generally constructive: SSP Group has a Moderate Buy consensus, with four Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, and an average price target of GBX 244.50.
  • The shares opened at GBX 160.50, below the consensus price target and within a recent trading range of GBX 137.30 to GBX 212.20.
  • Interested in SSP Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

SSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 360 to GBX 350 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 244.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSPG

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 160.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,629.60. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 137.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 212.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SSP Group Right Now?

Before you consider SSP Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SSP Group wasn't on the list.

While SSP Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines