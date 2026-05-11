SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns "House Stock" Rating from Shore Capital Group

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

SSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 360 to GBX 350 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 244.50.

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SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 160.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,629.60. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 137.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 212.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

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