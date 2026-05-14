STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $31.7340, with a volume of 776926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. STAAR Surgical had a negative net margin of 33.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. STAAR Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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STAAR Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting STAAR Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: STAAR Surgical reported first-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $0.10 versus $0.03 expected and revenue of $93.52 million versus $78.72 million expected. The company also posted 119.6% year-over-year revenue growth, highlighting a sharp operational rebound.

STAAR Surgical reported first-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $0.10 versus $0.03 expected and revenue of $93.52 million versus $78.72 million expected. The company also posted 119.6% year-over-year revenue growth, highlighting a sharp operational rebound. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush upgraded STAAR Surgical from neutral to outperform and set a $40 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Wedbush upgrade on STAAR Surgical

Wedbush upgraded STAAR Surgical from to and set a $40 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company said it delivered record first-quarter sales and profitability, reinforcing the view that momentum is improving after a weaker prior period. STAAR Surgical reports record Q1 sales and profitability

The company said it delivered record first-quarter sales and profitability, reinforcing the view that momentum is improving after a weaker prior period. Neutral Sentiment: Needham maintained a hold rating, saying trends look stable but visibility into the 2026 outlook remains limited. Needham maintains hold on STAAR Surgical

Needham maintained a rating, saying trends look stable but visibility into the 2026 outlook remains limited. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target from $22 to $27 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting the stock may have run ahead of that view. Mizuho raises price target on STAAR Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Weiss Ratings lowered STAAR Surgical from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $30.75 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAA

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 316,017 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $5,881,076.37. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,123,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $300,064,699.62. This trade represents a 2.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 670,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,249. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 15,019,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $346,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 16.5% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,984,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $50,084,000 after buying an additional 421,840 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 2,507,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $57,890,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,472,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $57,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,076,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 1,100,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company's stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 7.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

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