STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.51% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, January 16th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.81.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of STAA stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.20.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million. STAAR Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The company's revenue was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 316,017 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,881,076.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,123,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,064,699.62. This trade represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 670,213 shares of company stock worth $12,266,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 257.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Crcm LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting STAAR Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting STAAR Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: STAAR Surgical reported better-than-expected Q1 results, swinging to a profit of $0.10 per share versus a loss a year ago, while revenue jumped to $93.5 million and topped estimates. The beat suggests improving execution and stronger demand for its eye surgery products.

STAAR Surgical reported better-than-expected Q1 results, swinging to a profit of $0.10 per share versus a loss a year ago, while revenue jumped to $93.5 million and topped estimates. The beat suggests improving execution and stronger demand for its eye surgery products. Positive Sentiment: Management and earnings-call commentary pointed to improving conditions in China, cost discipline, and stabilized inventory, which investors are viewing as signs of a potential business recovery.

Management and earnings-call commentary pointed to improving conditions in China, cost discipline, and stabilized inventory, which investors are viewing as signs of a potential business recovery. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report: Wedbush upgraded STAAR Surgical to Outperform and raised its price target to $40, while Mizuho lifted its target to $27, reflecting renewed optimism around the company’s outlook.

Analysts turned more constructive after the report: Wedbush upgraded STAAR Surgical to and raised its price target to $40, while Mizuho lifted its target to $27, reflecting renewed optimism around the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Needham maintained a Hold rating, highlighting that while recent trends look stable, visibility into the 2026 outlook is still limited.

Needham maintained a Hold rating, highlighting that while recent trends look stable, visibility into the 2026 outlook is still limited. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat quarter, a new regulatory risk disclosure and lingering uncertainty around future performance and valuation may temper enthusiasm if the recovery does not continue.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

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