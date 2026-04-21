Free Trial
â†’ a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!? (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 1.1% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Stabilus logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.1% to €17.30 (intraday low €17.16) on Tuesday with volume rising to 53,199 shares, a 46% increase versus the average session volume, signalling heightened trading activity.
  • The stock looks relatively inexpensive with a P/E of 6.35 and market cap of $446.3M, but it is trading below its 200-day moving average (€19.60) and slightly under the 50-day (€17.64), indicating weakness versus longer-term levels.
  • Stabilus shows high leverage (debt-to-equity 126.69) alongside solid short-term liquidity (quick ratio 3.21, current ratio 1.67), implying potential balance-sheet risk despite adequate near-term liquidity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Stabilus.

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €17.16 and last traded at €17.30. 53,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.50.

Stabilus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.69, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is €17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.60. The company has a market cap of $446.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Stabilus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Stabilus Right Now?

Before you consider Stabilus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stabilus wasn't on the list.

While Stabilus currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines