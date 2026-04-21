Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 1.1% - Should You Sell?

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Stabilus Price Performance

Stabilus SE ( ETR:STM Get Free Report )'s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €17.16 and last traded at €17.30. 53,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.69, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is €17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.60. The company has a market cap of $446.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

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