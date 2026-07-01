Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.6490, with a volume of 254570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on Stagwell and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stagwell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $704.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.48 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 0.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 23,034,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,445,741.20. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 2,163,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $13,069,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,085.56. The trade was a 99.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,034,577 shares of the company's stock worth $118,425,000 after buying an additional 920,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 22.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,035,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 923,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,851,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,676,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 939,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,817 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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