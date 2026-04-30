Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

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Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Standard Chartered to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCBFF

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

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