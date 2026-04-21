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Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Standard Chartered logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Standard Chartered experienced a strong surge in trading activity, with 30,856 shares traded mid‑day — a 212% increase from the prior session — and the stock trading around $24.17 and reported up about 2.0%.
  • Analyst sentiment is a consensus “Moderate Buy” (three Buy, two Hold), with recent moves including BNP Paribas Exane upgrading to “outperform” and Morgan Stanley reaffirming an “overweight,” while Zacks downgraded to Hold.
  • The company’s most recent quarterly results showed EPS $0.36 (missed $0.38) and revenue $4.89B (beat $4.82B); key metrics include a market cap of ~$55.97B, a P/E of 13.1, and ROE of 10.77%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session's volume of 9,885 shares.The stock last traded at $24.1675 and had previously closed at $24.1450.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCBFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Standard Chartered to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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