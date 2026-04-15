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Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Standard Chartered logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Standard Chartered (SCBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report issued Monday.
  • Shares opened at $48.20, trading above the 50‑day ($46.04) and 200‑day ($45.30) moving averages, with a 1‑year low of $26.86 and high of $53.20, putting the stock near its yearly peak.
  • Standard Chartered is a London‑headquartered international bank with a long history and a focus on emerging markets, trade finance, corporate banking and cross‑border financial services.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Standard Chartered.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group headquartered in London, with a heritage dating back to the 19th century. The bank was formed in 1969 through the merger of Standard Bank of British South Africa and Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China, combining deep roots in emerging markets with a global footprint. Over more than 150 years of operations, Standard Chartered has built a reputation for expertise in trade finance, corporate banking and cross-border transactions.

The company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, wealth management, treasury and capital markets solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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