Standard Life (LON:SDLF) Given New GBX 840 Price Target at Citigroup

Standard Life (LON:SDLF - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 769 to GBX 840 in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Standard Life from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Life from GBX 605 to GBX 620 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 792.67.

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Standard Life Stock Up 2.9%

SDLF traded up GBX 21.80 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 764.40. 96,525,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,660. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.23. Standard Life has a 12-month low of GBX 633.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 778.40.

Standard Life (LON:SDLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 54.30 EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Standard Life news, insider Katie Murray purchased 7,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 675 per share, for a total transaction of £49,612.50. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,050. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Standard Life

Standard Life is a long-established provider of retirement, savings and investment products, historically known for life assurance, pensions and asset management. Its offerings have included workplace and personal pension plans, individual savings accounts (ISAs), annuities and a range of investment funds and wealth-management services aimed at both individual and institutional clients. The firm has traditionally distributed products through financial advisers, workplace channels and direct platforms.

Founded in 1825 and historically headquartered in Edinburgh, Standard Life built a strong presence in the U.K.

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