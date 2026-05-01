Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $503.1330 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.32%.The business had revenue of $284.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STWD alerts: Sign Up

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of STWD opened at $18.39 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

Starwood Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $120,132.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 168,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,443.76. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $20,457,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 164,844.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 880,802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 880,268 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 315.4% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 713,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 541,672 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,059 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 343,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starwood Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starwood Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Starwood Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here