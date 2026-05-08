Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.60.

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Starz Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRZ opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. Starz Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starz Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. sold 1,803,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $25,000,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starz Entertainment by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,963 shares of the company's stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starz Entertainment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,645 shares of the company's stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

About Starz Entertainment

Starz Entertainment NASDAQ: STRZ is a global media and entertainment company that operates premium subscription video services across linear television and digital streaming platforms. The company's core offering includes the STARZ and STARZ ENCORE linear networks in the United States, alongside its STARZPLAY streaming service, which is available in North America, parts of Europe, Latin America and select Asian markets. Through its multi-platform distribution strategy, Starz delivers a combination of original programming, feature films and licensed series to a broad subscriber base.

At the heart of Starz Entertainment's business is its investment in original content production.

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