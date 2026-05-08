Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Stella-Jones logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stella-Jones shares hit a new 52-week low of C$72.23 after Desjardins trimmed its price target to C$104 (from C$107); several other firms also lowered targets, leaving a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with an average target of C$97.
  • Company fundamentals and recent results: market cap C$3.94B, P/E 11.86 and PEG 2.40; the firm reported Q1 EPS of C$1.12 on C$791M revenue (net margin 8.66%, ROE 14.85%), and analysts forecast ~6.45 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$107.00 to C$104.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stella-Jones traded as low as C$72.23 and last traded at C$72.23, with a volume of 115007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.42.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$93.00 to C$85.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Stella-Jones from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$107.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$89.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.15.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$791.00 million during the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company's procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Stella-Jones Right Now?

Before you consider Stella-Jones, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stella-Jones wasn't on the list.

While Stella-Jones currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
From Priority Gold (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines