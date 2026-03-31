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Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Stella-Jones logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stella-Jones stock crossed above its 200-day moving average, trading as high as C$95.34 and last at C$93.50 versus the 200‑day MA of C$87.18.
  • Several brokers have raised targets and ratings, leaving an average consensus of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of C$101.29.
  • The company has a market cap of C$5.11B and a P/E of 15.35 with quarterly EPS of C$0.91, though it carries a relatively high debt-to-equity of 92.30.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$87.18 and traded as high as C$95.34. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$93.50, with a volume of 75,678 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Stella-Jones from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$101.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJ

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.30, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.18.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company's procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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