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Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Stellantis logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Kepler downgraded Stellantis from a "strong‑buy" to a "hold"; the analyst consensus on the stock is currently "Hold" with an average price target of $11.12.
  • Mixed operational and strategic signals: Q1 shipments rose ~12% and Stellantis signed a five‑year partnership with Microsoft for AI/cloud, but the China alliance with Leapmotor faces execution risk and multiple securities class‑action filings are adding legal pressure.
  • Major institutional buying has occurred—Norges Bank, Viking Global, Quadrature, Marshall Wace and Franklin Resources all built large positions—leaving ~59.5% institutional ownership while the stock trades near $8.15 (1‑year range $6.28–$12.22) and was down 1.9% on the day.
  • Five stocks we like better than Stellantis.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

STLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price objective on Stellantis and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Freedom Capital downgraded Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

Stellantis Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE STLA opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,692,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,320,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Stellantis by 6,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,945,564 shares of the company's stock worth $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,145,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,753,235 shares of the company's stock worth $205,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Stellantis

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Stellantis announced a five‑year strategic partnership with Microsoft to accelerate AI, cloud and cybersecurity capabilities — a move that supports the company’s digital transformation and could improve software, connected‑services and engineering efficiency over time. Stellantis, Microsoft sign five-year partnership for AI push
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent operational data show strengthening deliveries: Q1 shipments rose ~12% year‑over‑year with North America up ~17%, which analysts say supported a near‑term uplift in revenue/unit trends and previously drove a stock pop. Monitor whether margin mix and incentives dilute the benefit. Jeep, Ram truck maker Stellantis rises on improving Q1 sales
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysis flags that Stellantis’ alliance with Chinese EV player Leapmotor faces a difficult ramp — potential upside if execution succeeds, but material integration, brand and margin headwinds could make progress slow. Investors should watch partnership KPIs and localized profitability. Stellantis: Alliance With Chinese Automaker Leapmotor Points To A Long, Tough Climb
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or solicited clients for a securities‑class‑action related to stock purchases between Feb. 26, 2025 and Feb. 5, 2026; firms are seeking lead plaintiffs and note allegations of concealed earnings deterioration and misrepresentations. The cluster of filings and the approaching lead‑plaintiff deadline (June 8, 2026) add legal and reputational risk and are pressuring the stock. ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Stellantis N.V. Securities Investors to Secure Counsel

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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