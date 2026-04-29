Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.66, but opened at $49.14. Stepan shares last traded at $49.36, with a volume of 4,524 shares trading hands.

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Key Stepan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stepan this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Stepan from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stepan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stepan

Stepan Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Stepan had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $604.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan Company will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Stepan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stepan by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,211 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the first quarter valued at $818,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Stepan by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,701 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $495,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, primarily known for its development and production of surfactants and related specialty products. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the performance of consumer and industrial formulations, such as emulsifiers, foam control agents, odor control agents, antimicrobial products and performance additives. These products are integral components in cleaning solutions, personal care items, agrochemical formulations, coatings, oilfield treatments and polymer systems.

Serving a diverse set of end-markets, Stepan's offerings address both consumer-facing and industrial applications.

Further Reading

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