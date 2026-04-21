Stepan (SCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $612.95 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.37). Stepan had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $553.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stepan Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stepan has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Stepan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stepan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stepan

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 206.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 6.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Stepan by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,701 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company's stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, primarily known for its development and production of surfactants and related specialty products. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the performance of consumer and industrial formulations, such as emulsifiers, foam control agents, odor control agents, antimicrobial products and performance additives. These products are integral components in cleaning solutions, personal care items, agrochemical formulations, coatings, oilfield treatments and polymer systems.

Serving a diverse set of end-markets, Stepan's offerings address both consumer-facing and industrial applications.

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