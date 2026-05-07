Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Stephens' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Research downgraded Cognex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.69.

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Cognex Trading Up 12.0%

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.76. 975,433 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,008. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. Cognex has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $252.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $238.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cognex's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 14,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $850,597.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,437.92. The trade was a 87.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Angelos Papadimitriou sold 4,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $230,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,618.76. This represents a 20.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 196,083 shares of company stock worth $11,419,321 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 402.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 74.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company's stock.

Cognex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Cognex reported EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus ~$0.25 and revenue of $268.4M, +24% YoY, signaling healthy demand and margin leverage. View Press Release

Q1 results beat expectations — Cognex reported EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus ~$0.25 and revenue of $268.4M, +24% YoY, signaling healthy demand and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Company raised Q2 2026 guidance: EPS $0.40–$0.44 vs. street ~$0.30 and revenue guidance $280M–$300M vs. consensus ~$269M — a clear upward revision that supports near-term earnings revisions and multiple expansion. PR Newswire Release

Company raised Q2 2026 guidance: EPS $0.40–$0.44 vs. street ~$0.30 and revenue guidance $280M–$300M vs. consensus ~$269M — a clear upward revision that supports near-term earnings revisions and multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage highlight the beat and momentum — coverage notes Cognex is helping drive Nasdaq tech momentum, reinforcing positive investor attention. Cognex Surge Drives Nasdaq Composite Momentum In Tech

Analysts and market coverage highlight the beat and momentum — coverage notes Cognex is helping drive Nasdaq tech momentum, reinforcing positive investor attention. Positive Sentiment: Product/strategy upgrade — Cognex launched a high-performance embedded AI vision system powered by Qualcomm, which could expand addressable market in edge AI vision applications and support longer-term revenue growth. Product Launch

Product/strategy upgrade — Cognex launched a high-performance embedded AI vision system powered by Qualcomm, which could expand addressable market in edge AI vision applications and support longer-term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Cognex announced a quarterly dividend of $0.085/share (ex-div May 21, payable Jun 4), a modest yield (~0.5%) that signals cash return to shareholders but is small relative to growth profile.

Dividend declared — Cognex announced a quarterly dividend of $0.085/share (ex-div May 21, payable Jun 4), a modest yield (~0.5%) that signals cash return to shareholders but is small relative to growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on valuation and momentum — several pieces assess valuation after the recent run-up; investors should weigh strong growth and raised guidance against a rich P/E and prior appreciation. Assessing Cognex Valuation

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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