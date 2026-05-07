Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

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Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €19.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €12.89 and a twelve month high of €28.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is €15.11 and its 200-day moving average is €18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported €0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of €346.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Stevanato Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 target price on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Stevanato Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

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