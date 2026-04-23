Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading 6.7% Higher - Time to Buy?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €16.94 and last traded at €16.60. 118,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 665,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.56.

Get Stevanato Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average is €14.97 and its 200 day moving average is €19.24.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported €0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of €346.50 million for the quarter. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,392,581 shares of the company's stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Stevanato Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,283,216 shares of the company's stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,710 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. increased its position in Stevanato Group by 251.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 590,308 shares of the company's stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 422,478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stevanato Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,372,390 shares of the company's stock worth $61,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Stevanato Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,973,759 shares of the company's stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,709 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stevanato Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stevanato Group wasn't on the list.

While Stevanato Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here