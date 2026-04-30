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Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Stantec logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus cut its price target on Stantec from C$160 to C$140 while maintaining a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 13.4% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive—nine "Buy" ratings and one "Hold" give a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of C$159, though several firms have recently revised targets both down and up.
  • Stantec shares traded at C$123.42 (12‑month range C$114.84–C$160.05); recent quarterly results showed EPS of C$0.82 on C$2.12B revenue, with a market cap of C$14.08B and a P/E of 29.39.
  • Five stocks we like better than Stantec.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$163.00 to C$143.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$162.00 to C$146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$159.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Stantec stock traded up C$0.91 on Thursday, hitting C$123.42. The stock had a trading volume of 158,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$122.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.19. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$114.84 and a twelve month high of C$160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.47%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Stantec (TSE:STN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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