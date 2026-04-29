Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.88% from the company's current price.

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Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Up 0.8%

ArcBest stock opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $130.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $998.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $989.27 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,017 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,138 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ArcBest

Here are the key news stories impacting ArcBest this week:

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation NASDAQ: ARCB is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company's asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

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