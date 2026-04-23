Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the company's previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.73.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $264.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $273.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. PR Newswire

Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. MarketBeat — Earnings

Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Globe and Mail — Deep Dive

AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. TipRanks — Ratings

Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Barchart — Terafab

Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn LRCX faces an earnings “test” after a sharp pre-report rally; elevated valuation metrics (P/E >50) mean expectations are high and leave limited room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha — Caution

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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