Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $200.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWRE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.67.

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Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE traded down $14.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,064. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $190,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,056,313.52. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 33,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Guidewire Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guidewire reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.82, topping estimates of $0.79, while revenue of $372.5 million also beat Wall Street’s $355.9 million forecast. Revenue grew 26.9% year over year, showing continued momentum in its insurance software business. Guidewire Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Guidewire reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.82, topping estimates of $0.79, while revenue of $372.5 million also beat Wall Street’s $355.9 million forecast. Revenue grew 26.9% year over year, showing continued momentum in its insurance software business. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q4 revenue guidance of $396 million to $406 million was slightly above the consensus estimate, and management said the quarter positions Guidewire for a “record fourth quarter,” which supports the longer-term growth story. Guidewire Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

The company’s Q4 revenue guidance of $396 million to $406 million was slightly above the consensus estimate, and management said the quarter positions Guidewire for a “record fourth quarter,” which supports the longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP lowered its price target on Guidewire Software NYSE: GWRE from $300 to $220, but kept a “market outperform” rating. That still implies upside from current levels, yet the cut may signal some caution about near-term valuation or execution. Benzinga

Citizens JMP lowered its price target on from $300 to $220, but kept a “market outperform” rating. That still implies upside from current levels, yet the cut may signal some caution about near-term valuation or execution. Neutral Sentiment: Investors were also parsing the earnings call transcript and post-earnings commentary for clues on margins, FY2026 guidance, and how much upside remains after the strong results.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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