Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms "Hold" Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, January 26th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 201.43.

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Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 153.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,140,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,603,641. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 132.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 174. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 111.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tritax Big Box REIT

In related news, insider Alastair Hughes sold 76,783 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153, for a total transaction of £117,477.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc ticker: BBOX is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

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