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Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Primary Health Properties logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating for Primary Health Properties with a GBX 105 price target, implying about a 10.41% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (five Buys, one Hold) with a mean target of GBX 113.40; the stock trades at GBX 95.10 with a market cap of £2.47bn, P/E of 14.41 and a 12‑month range of GBX 87.40–109.60.
  • Interested in Primary Health Properties? Here are five stocks we like better.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 105 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 122 to GBX 128 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 114 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 113.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

PHP stock traded down GBX 0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,890,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 87.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.98.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

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Analyst Recommendations for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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