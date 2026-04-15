Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 370 to GBX 340 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 345 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 297 to GBX 377 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 393.86.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPE

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of LON:GPE traded up GBX 4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 321.60. The stock had a trading volume of 895,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,035. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 324.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 19,965 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 per share, with a total value of £68,479.95. Also, insider Jayne Cottam bought 32,330 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 per share, with a total value of £99,899.70. Insiders bought a total of 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,510 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Great Portland Estates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Great Portland Estates wasn't on the list.

While Great Portland Estates currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here