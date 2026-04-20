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Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Stock Price Down 6.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Stillwater Critical Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Stock down 6.7% — Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) fell to C$0.35 on Monday with 90,245 shares traded, about 92% below its average session volume.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$108.81 million, a negative P/E of -8.75, a beta of 1.76, and technicals showing the 50‑day moving average at C$0.37 and the 200‑day at C$0.41.
  • Stillwater Critical Minerals is a mineral exploration firm targeting gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, copper and platinum group metals, with its flagship Stillwater West project covering roughly 61 km² in Montana.
  • Five stocks we like better than Stillwater Critical Minerals.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 90,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,109,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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