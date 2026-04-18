STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. Weiss Ratings lowered STMicroelectronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.79.

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STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM opened at $44.24 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 245.81 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 248.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,971 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,610 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,168 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,863 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,199,951 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $134,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 558,730 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Further Reading

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