Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,701 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 5,475 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $65,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company's stock worth $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $16.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Up 33.8%

Shares of FLNC stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. 19,550,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351,354. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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