Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ProPetro Call Options (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 27,603 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,707% compared to the typical volume of 725 call options.

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ProPetro Price Performance

NYSE PUMP traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $17.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,433,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,857. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,720.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. ProPetro's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUMP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Report on ProPetro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

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