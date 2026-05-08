Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK)

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 30,681 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical volume of 2,775 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDK. Rokos Capital Management US LP acquired a new position in Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth approximately $14,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak AI by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669,456 shares of the company's stock worth $29,150,000 after buying an additional 1,749,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak AI by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,179 shares of the company's stock worth $13,254,000 after buying an additional 1,066,128 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kodiak AI by 112.5% during the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,677,951 shares of the company's stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 888,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Kodiak AI by 112.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,677,951 shares of the company's stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 888,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDK. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Kodiak AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kodiak AI from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak AI

Trending Headlines about Kodiak AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Kodiak AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kodiak reported an EPS beat (GAAP EPS $0.10 vs. consensus -$0.20) for Q1, which is a near‑term fundamental positive despite still‑small revenues of $1.83M. Earnings Release

Kodiak reported an EPS beat (GAAP EPS $0.10 vs. consensus -$0.20) for Q1, which is a near‑term fundamental positive despite still‑small revenues of $1.83M. Positive Sentiment: Kodiak launched regular autonomous freight service with Roehl Transport (Dallas–Houston), a commercial win that demonstrates real revenue customers and route deployment. Roehl Partnership

Kodiak launched regular autonomous freight service with Roehl Transport (Dallas–Houston), a commercial win that demonstrates real revenue customers and route deployment. Positive Sentiment: Kodiak struck a strategic collaboration with General Dynamics Land Systems to integrate its virtual driver into rugged platforms for autonomous ground vehicles — a validation of tech and potential defense/industrial revenue pathways. General Dynamics Collaboration

Kodiak struck a strategic collaboration with General Dynamics Land Systems to integrate its virtual driver into rugged platforms for autonomous ground vehicles — a validation of tech and potential defense/industrial revenue pathways. Positive Sentiment: Operational scale‑up: Kodiak added eight fully driverless trucks (28 customer‑owned driverless vehicles total) and logged ~23,500 paid driverless hours, plus plans to begin timber hauling in Alberta — indicators of accelerating customer deployments. Q1 Results & Operations

Operational scale‑up: Kodiak added eight fully driverless trucks (28 customer‑owned driverless vehicles total) and logged ~23,500 paid driverless hours, plus plans to begin timber hauling in Alberta — indicators of accelerating customer deployments. Positive Sentiment: Chardan lowered its price target from $22 to $15 but kept a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and a material upside vs. current levels. Chardan Research Note

Chardan lowered its price target from $22 to $15 but kept a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and a material upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Kodiak announced a $100M PIPE financing in its Q1 release — this strengthens the balance sheet for growth but the pricing/details determine the net effect on shareholder value. PIPE Announcement

Kodiak announced a $100M PIPE financing in its Q1 release — this strengthens the balance sheet for growth but the pricing/details determine the net effect on shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and analysis pieces are asking whether the stock can resume big gains from current levels, reflecting divergent analyst views on recovery potential versus dilution risk. Analysis Article

Market commentary and analysis pieces are asking whether the stock can resume big gains from current levels, reflecting divergent analyst views on recovery potential versus dilution risk. Negative Sentiment: TechCrunch reported Kodiak raised $100M at a steep discount, which triggered a sharp after‑hours selloff (investors penalized the company for issuance terms and dilution). This is the primary driver of today’s downward price move and elevated volume. TechCrunch Article

Kodiak AI Stock Performance

KDK stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 5,784,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,768. Kodiak AI has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Kodiak AI Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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