Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Solstice Advanced Mat Put Options (NASDAQ:SOLS)

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,746 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 576% compared to the average daily volume of 1,589 put options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth $893,275,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $245,276,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $195,151,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,269,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLS traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 345,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 296.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.95.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SOLS shares. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOLS

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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