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Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Stora Enso Oyj logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 47% to 43,261 shares, with the stock last trading at $12.09, slightly below the prior close of $12.19.
  • Analysts' consensus rating is Hold (1 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell) with a consensus target of $10.80, which is below the current share price.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of -$0.03, missing the $0.04 estimate while revenue of $2.66 billion beat expectations, and analysts project ~0.68 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Stora Enso Oyj.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 43,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session's volume of 29,339 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $12.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEOAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

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