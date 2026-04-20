StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.81.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVI

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

SVI stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.54. 143,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,387. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.55 and a 1-year high of C$5.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.53 and a beta of 0.64.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company's property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations. The Portable Storage segment involves delivering a portable storage unit to the customer. The Management Division involves revenues generated from the management of stores owned by third parties.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider StorageVault Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and StorageVault Canada wasn't on the list.

While StorageVault Canada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here