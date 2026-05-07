Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$575.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.5 million.

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Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $797.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Stratasys's revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.950--0.760 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stratasys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stratasys by 998.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,080 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 1,424,415 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stratasys by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,803,097 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,502,000 after buying an additional 1,205,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stratasys by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company's product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

Further Reading

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