Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 7.4% - Here's What Happened

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Stratec Price Performance

Stratec SE ( ETR:SBS Get Free Report ) shares shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €19.94 and last traded at €19.84. 9,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average price is €19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications. The company was formerly known as STRATEC Biomedical AG and changed its name to Stratec SE in December 2018.

Further Reading

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