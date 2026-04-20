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Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 7.4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Stratec logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 7.4%, trading as high as €19.94 and last at €19.84 versus a prior close of €18.48, on volume of 9,445 shares (about a 51% increase over the average session volume).
  • Stratec has a market capitalization of $238.35 million with a P/E of 23.81, PEG of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72; its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are €19.10 and €21.99 respectively, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08 and a strong current ratio of 4.19.
  • Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions for in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences, including automated clinical analyzer systems and complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €19.94 and last traded at €19.84. 9,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.48.

Stratec Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average price is €19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Stratec

(Get Free Report)

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications. The company was formerly known as STRATEC Biomedical AG and changed its name to Stratec SE in December 2018.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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