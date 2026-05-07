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Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Down 4.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Strategic Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares were down 4.8% mid-day, trading at GBX 4.95 (from GBX 5.20) with ~12.7M shares changing hands, a 65% decline versus average daily volume.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: market cap £138.7M and P/E 8.01, but liquidity is mixed (current ratio 0.98, quick ratio 1.49) and reported leverage is high (debt-to-equity 13.25).
  • Operations and strategy: the company produces minerals in the UK and USA and plans to use US cash flow to accelerate development of the Redmoor Tungsten‑Tin‑Copper Project in Cornwall.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Strategic Minerals.

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 and last traded at GBX 4.95. Approximately 12,705,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 35,922,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20.

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market cap of £138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.76.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia. In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company's main countries of operation are the UK and USA. In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia. The company continues to seek opportunities to monetise the asset. In 2019, the company completed the 100% acquisition of Cornwall Resources Limited and the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project, with a 2019 JORC-compliant, Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.7Mt at 1.17% Tin equivalent, made up of Tungsten, Tin and Copper. Strategic Minerals' primary objective is to utilise cash flow from existing operations in the USA to accelerate development of the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Cornwall, UK with world-class potential.

See Also

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