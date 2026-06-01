Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $265.00. The stock had previously closed at $159.09, but opened at $148.47. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Strategy shares last traded at $150.1190, with a volume of 4,340,340 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.29.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,658,200. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $927,870.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,641.50. This represents a 14.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor’s latest posts revived speculation that Strategy may soon resume buying bitcoin, which could support the stock if investors view it as a return to its core accumulation playbook. Article Title

Michael Saylor’s latest posts revived speculation that Strategy may soon resume buying bitcoin, which could support the stock if investors view it as a return to its core accumulation playbook. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target on Strategy to $265 from $320, but kept an outperform rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside despite the volatility. Read More.

Mizuho lowered its price target on Strategy to $265 from $320, but kept an rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside despite the volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The bitcoin sale, while small relative to Strategy’s massive holdings, may raise investor questions about liquidity needs and how the company plans to fund dividend commitments without diluting its bitcoin strategy. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Strategy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Strategy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.59. The company's 50 day moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average is $156.86.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($16.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here