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Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Strathcona Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Strathcona Resources from C$41.00 to C$69.00 and keeps an "outperform" rating, implying roughly a 65% upside from the prior close.
  • Other brokers have mostly trimmed targets, and MarketBeat's consensus is a "Hold" with a C$36.75 target; analyst coverage shows three Buys and four Holds.
  • Shares traded down 3.3% to C$41.75 on Tuesday (≈320,739 shares), with a market cap of C$8.94B, a P/E of 9.82 and a 52-week range of C$22.75–C$45.09.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 65.27% from the stock's previous close.

SCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$36.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Trading Down 3.3%

TSE:SCR traded down C$1.43 on Tuesday, hitting C$41.75. 320,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.37. Strathcona Resources has a 52 week low of C$22.75 and a 52 week high of C$45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.80.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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