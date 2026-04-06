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Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Straumann logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) gapped down premarket, opening at $10.07 versus the prior close of $10.41, and last traded at $10.49 on light volume (3,566 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but cautious: Citigroup and Morgan Stanley have negative ratings (sell/underweight), and the six‑analyst consensus averages to a "Hold" (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Hold, 2 Sell).
  • The stock is trading below both its 50‑day ($11.37) and 200‑day ($11.59) moving averages, indicating continued technical downside pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.07. Straumann shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 3,566 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Straumann

Straumann Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann OTCMKTS: SAUHY is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company's core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.

In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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