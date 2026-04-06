Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.07. Straumann shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 3,566 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Straumann

Straumann Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

About Straumann

Straumann OTCMKTS: SAUHY is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company's core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.

In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.

Further Reading

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